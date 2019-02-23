× Male Sought in Armed Robbery of 2 Canoga Park Stores

Los Angeles police sought the public’s help Saturday in identifying an individual accused of robbing two Canoga Park businesses at gunpoint.

Investigators said the incidents happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., the first in the 22800 block of Saticoy Street on Feb. 12 and the second in the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard on Feb. 15.

The perpetrator demanded money while pointing a handgun at the cashier, according to police. He then allegedly left the store on foot.

Officials said he’s been spotted in a gray or silver sedan.

They described him as a black male about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 160 to 170 pounds with brown eyes and a mustache. LAPD released stills from store surveillance footage showing him wearing a dark hoodie.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Authorities provided no further details.