Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Cat With Hunting Bow in Oxnard

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing a cat with a hunting bow in an alley between two stores in Oxnard, police said.

At around 3:00 p.m., Oxnard Police Department officers got a call reporting a possible animal cruelty incident on the 1000 block of Yarnell Place that took place a few days before on February 18, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and identified Eric Danielson, 37, of Ventura, and another man using a compound hunting bow in an alley between two commercial buildings, police said.

In the surveillance video, Danielson appears to release an arrow and then the two men walk out frame, police said.

They then reappear with Danielson holding a dead cat that he then throws into a nearby dumpster, according to police.

Authorities interviewed Danielson who “admitted that he had shot and killed the animal,” Oxnard Police said in a news release.

Danielson told police he “tracked” the cat but didn’t mean to shoot it, the news release said.

Danielson was booked on felony animal cruelty charges and was released on a $10,000 bond, police said.