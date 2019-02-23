× Man Assaulted, Robbed in Ventura While With Woman He Met Online: Police

A man who was out with a woman he met online in Ventura was the victim of assault, robbery and carjacking late Friday night, the Ventura Police Department said.

At around 10:40 p.m., the victim met the woman on Brakey Road near Poli Street, where the two spent some time together before she called an unidentified man who came to join them, according to Ventura Police.

The three then drove the victim’s silver Dodge Caliber up to a hill area near Ventura City Hall, where the unidentified man brought out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, police said.

The suspects then robbed him of personal items, struck him with the pistol, ordered him out of his car and then drove away, police said.

Police did not provide information on the victim’s condition after incident.

The victim ran toward the downtown area in Ventura, where he was able to ask for help.

Authorities were still searching for the suspects and the stolen car Saturday morning.

No suspect description was available. It is unclear which social media platform was used to set up the meeting with the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Ventura Police Watch Commander at 805-339-4416.