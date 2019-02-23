× Officers Fatally Shoot Armed Man in Victorville: Police

Victorville Police Department officers fatally shot an armed man who they say pointed a gun at them in the desert in Victorville Saturday and refused to listen to commands, according to the police department.

At around 4:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 17900 block of Bear Valley, police said in a tweet.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the desert armed with a handgun, according to police.

“Deputies gave multiple commands, pleading with the subject to drop his weapon,” Victorville Police said. “He pointed his gun at deputies, a deputy involved shooting occurred.”

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Specialized Investigations Detectives were at the scene to conduct the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

