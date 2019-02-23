Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, February 23rd, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Academy Award Weekend!

We can actually see -- for free -- the costumes nominated for an Academy Award and MORE! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Whew! There's a lot to do and see! Enjoy!

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

Here you can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war, among them Korean War veterans Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center

MobilityWorks

7720 Sepulveda Boulevard

Van Nuys

1 877 275 4907

http://www.mobilityworks.com

MobilityWorks in Van Nuys is famous for customizing a variety of vans for wheelchair access.

The company also helps physically challenged consumers with the financing and maintaining their specially designed transportation. Interested parties are invited to stop by their Van Nuys showroom and office six days a week.

Abilities Expo: The Event for the Disability Community

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall A

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angles

http://www.abilities.com/losangeles

Or, you can meet the MobilityWork representatives and other vendors at the Abilities Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Here you can also find a variety of new products, high tech products, and useful workshops for people coping with all kinds of physical challenges.

17th Conscious Life Expo @ 9am

LAX Hilton

5711 West Century Boulevard

Los Angeles

800 367 5777

http://www.consciouslifeexpo.com

Featuring authors, musicians, healers, influencers, life changers, inspirators, artists and visionaries to explore advancements in science, spirituality and healthy lifestyles. Featuring 200 lectures, panels, workshops, Programa Hispano, organic food courts, live music & 5 Exhibit Halls. A dazzling potpourri of visual, audio, spiritual and sensory delights for everyone! A global community experience! Livestream available!

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. You can see this exhibition today. Museum hours are Noon until 7pm. General admission is only $10.00.

Free!

Skateboarding Made Me Do It! @ 1pm

Row DTLA

777 Alameda Street

Los Angeles

This event gathers digital marketing and skate industry legends and on-the-rise names to discuss skate subculture, how the community at large has paved the way in digital marketing and how to use out-of-the-box tactics to convert social media followers into loyal consumers. The event provides a full-scope look at how skate entrepreneurs have changed the business world, and what frontiers they plan to pioneer next. Activities include lunch with Neen Williams, a guest panel, and beers and networking. Guests are advised to bring a laptop or notebook to the sessions.

Harlem Globetrotters

Fan Powered World Tour

http://www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/SoCal

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their brand new “Fan Powered World Tour” to Southern California from Feb. 15-24. The full schedule and ticket information are available at http://www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/SoCal.

Games include:

Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Honda Center in Anaheim

Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. - Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Learn about Shelby Jacobs, a mechanical engineer from the Apollo era! As Project Manager of the Apollo-Soyuz orbiter, Shelby designed instrumentation that would capture one of the most repeated images in space history: the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968.

Shelby Jacobs’s contribution to space exploration is a truly remarkable feat. The Space Center is honored to display Shelby’s life achievements revolving around his work and personal life as an African American aerospace engineer working in the 1960s.

Val Verde Park Black History Month Celebration Special Event @ 10am

***Meet Shelby Jacobs, the mechanical engineer from the Apollo era, who as Project Manager of the Apollo-Soyuz orbiter designed instrumentation that would capture one of the most repeated images in space history: the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968.

30300 Arlington Street

Castaic

661 257 4014

parks.lacounty.gov/val-verde-community-regional-park

VAL VERDE, KNOWN AS “THE BLACK PALM SPRINGS.” The community was popular during the early 1900’s as a place where African Americans could enjoy the same kind of recreation without having to contend with segregation laws of the “Jim Crow” era.

In my special BLACK HISTORY MONTH report (https://ktla.com/2019/02/01/black-history-month-do-you-know-val-verde-the-black-palm-springs/), we met some of the current and former residents of Val Verde and learn how their experiences in the rural town changed their lives. Today, you can meet one of them: Shelby Jacobs, the mechanical engineer from the Apollo era, who as Project Manager of the Apollo-Soyuz orbiter designed instrumentation that would capture one of the most repeated images in space history: the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968. Meet Mr. Jacobs at the 11th Annual Val Verde African American Heritage Celebration, Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. We’re invited to bring our favorite food to this special pot luck event.

For more information, contact Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington Road, Val Verde, CA., 91384, 661-257-4014.

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

Velveteria

711 New High Street

Chinatown

626 714 8545

velveteria.com

According to LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE, the future of “the city’s kitschiest cultural institution” is hazy! Early in January, Velveteria’s Instagram indicated that the small destination dedicated to velvet paintings would only be open until the end of the month. Days later, via Instagram, Velveteria announced that it would be business as usual through the end of February. But beyond that, the future is a bit more uncertain.

Museum owner Carl Baldwin says his unique museum could stay put longer if business allows for it, noting that he need about 30 guests a day paying the $10 cover for the Velveteria tour.

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

8th Annual Whittier Area Classic Car Show @ 9am

Whittier Area Community Church Campus

Colima Road at Mar Vista.

(562) 945-4500, Extension 189

http://www.whittierareaclassiccarshow.com

More than 450 pre-1976 classic cars of all makes and models will be on display, including the Batmobile and nostalgia dragsters firing up their engines. This event also features live music by Silver Lining and Big Daddy T, vendor

booths, food trucks, activities for the kids, and dozens of raffle prizes with drawings throughout the day.

The net proceeds will help fund community projects completed during Love Whittier, along with a Whittier Union High School District Scholarship in honor of fallen Whittier Police Officer, Keith Boyer for students pursuing automotive careers.

Home Expo & Resource Fair @ 10am

Pico Park

9528 Beverly Boulevard

Pico Rivera

Learn how to buy a home and get ready to purchase in 2019! Learn if you are eligible for Down Payment Assistance. Meet Housing Industry Experts. Learn about available homes. Job placement information.

Toyota Symphonies for Youth Concert: William Grant Still & The Harlem Renaissance @ 11am

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.laphil.com

Artists: Jesús Uzcátegui, Conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

In the Roaring Twenties, there was a great outburst of African-American art and culture centered in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan. Composer William Grant Still was a big part of this, writing for jazz bands and radio shows before moving to Los Angeles to work in films. He filled his symphonies with the sound of the blues and African-American spirituals.

Free!

Shaping Our Nation’s History: African American Achievements in Television @ Noon

Paley Center for Media

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

The Paley Center for Media is celebrating Black History Month by transforming into an interactive exhibit coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Motown and the 100th birthday anniversary of Jackie Robinson. This month long celebration will feature an interactive exhibit, family craft activities, education classes for high school students focusing on the civil rights movement, and screenings that take visitors on a nostalgic journey through the most significant African-American moments in television. Entry to the exhibit is free and will be on display from February 1-28. For more information visit paleycenter.org.

From Car to Canvas: The Juxtapoz Factor / A Panel Discussion @ 1pm

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

Drawing from an array of Southern California subcultures, including comix, graffiti, and the rod and custom world, Lowbrow Art broke from the dominant abstract and gestural art movements of the mid to late twentieth century. Snubbed by the mainstream art world until the pivotal 1993 Kustom Kulture exhibit at the Laguna Art Museum, the Lowbrow Art movement found a home with the founding of Juxtapoz magazine in 1994.

Please join them Saturday, February 23rd for a panel discussion with artists and curators featured in the current exhibit “Auto-Didactic: The Juxtapoz School” , including Robert Williams, Meg Linton, Phil Linhares, and Kenny Scharf moderated by Pat Ganahl.

This event is free with paid admission. Light refreshments will be served.

Witness Uganda: This is the West Coast Premiere of the Documentary Musical Starring Ledisi @ 2:30pm

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

310 746 4000

TheWallis.org/Witness

The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts presents the West Coast premiere of The Wallis’ production of WITNESS

UGANDA, a groundbreaking documentary musical by Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews starring twelve-time Grammy nominee Ledisi, Jamar Williams (Wild Goose Dreams), Amber Iman (Hamilton) and Emma Hunton (Wicked), directed by Matthews with music direction by Gould,

in The Wallis’s Lovelace Studio Theater.

After a successful Off-Broadway run, this new and revised production documents the story of a man battling to find his place in a world

full of injustice and inhumanity.

Based on a true story, Witness Uganda follows Griffin, a New York City-based American volunteer, as he arrives in Uganda to help build a

village school and escape his church’s condemnation of his sexuality. When he falls into a complicated relationship with a group of destitute, orphaned teenagers, he finds himself driven by a mission that will change his and their lives forever. From the rolling hills of the Ugandan countryside to a stifling apartment in New York City, from a joyous celebration of African youth to a terrifying abduction 8,000 miles away, Witness Uganda explores the question, “is changing the world even possible?”

According to CBS, Witness Uganda is, "an awesomely powerful musical that will thrill you to the bones." Associated Press called it,

"a vibrant, pulsating musical,” and TimeOut NY described it as, "exuberant and soulful… releases gale-force waves of faith, hope and

love." The show has received the Richard Rodgers Award, Harold Adamson Award and Dean Kay Award.

Free!

27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Museum Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

http://www.fidmmuseum.org

Get in the spirit of this weekend’s Academy Awards in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising! Here we can see – FOR FREE – the costumes nominated for an Oscar, among them, BLACK PANTHER.

FIDM Fashion Chair Nick Verreos says usually movie costume designers only get a few weeks to produce the eye catching costumes we see on the screen.

This exhibition, the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design also features more than one-hundred colorful and detailed costumes from your favorite movies of 2018. Again, this exhibition is FREE!

Make it an Academy Award winning Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

