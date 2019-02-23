Shooting Near Pico-Union Homeless Encampment Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting at the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles left one man dead and another injured, officials said Saturday.

The incident happened near an underpass on Oak and 14th streets, about half a mile away from the Los Angeles Convention Center. Video from the scene early Saturday shows police caution tape near a homeless encampment.

Los Angeles police only described the two individuals shot as men in their mid-40s. The surviving victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder but was in stable condition on Saturday morning, officials told KTLA.

Detectives said they were looking for two males who might have fled in a vehicle following the shooting.

Authorities provided no further details about the case.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.