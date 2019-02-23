Lanes Reopen After Shooting on 10 Freeway in El Monte Injures One Person

A shooting on the 10 Freeway in El Monte near Durfee Avenue prompted the closure of several lanes Saturday afternoon, California highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. when authorities received reports of shots fired on the freeway, according to authorities.

One unidentified person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, CHP said.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the victim, a man in his 30s who was riding a motorcycle, was shot in the leg near the Durfee Avenue off-ramp.

No additional injuries were reported.

Authorities did not provide information on a suspect.

Three lanes on the 10 Freeway as well as a nearby section of the northbound San Gabriel River Freeway were closed as investigators continued to search for evidence, CHP said.

All lanes reopened around five hours after the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN EL MONTE. WB I-10, EAST OF I-605, AND NB I-605 TO WB I-10 ARE NOW OPEN. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 24, 2019

SIGALERT UPDATE IN EL MONTE. WB I-10 EAST OF I-605, #3, #4, AND #5 LANES AND NB I-605 TO WB I-10 WILL BE CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 24, 2019