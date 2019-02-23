Streets Close in Hollywood Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some streets have been off-limits because of the Oscars since early February, but closures have ramped up with the ceremony just a day away.

The 91st Academy Awards is happening Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The show, which airs on ABC, begins at 5 p.m. and is expect to run for about three hours.

Here are the streets closing this weekend, per the Academy:

6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley (except for residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading)

6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard (except for residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading)

12:01 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: north and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive

10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive

10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Monday: west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard

10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orchid Avenue

12:01 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday: Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (no pedestrian access) South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (8-foot pedestrian access) South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley (no pedestrian access to close alley) East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard (8-foot pedestrian access south of Hollywood Boulevard only) Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard Until 9 a.m. Monday: west curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard

4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard

4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Saturday (except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles) Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard



Reminder: Hollywood/Highland Station will be closed this Sunday due to The Oscars. https://t.co/X2nJORYlCa pic.twitter.com/XSNT3qAp0i — Metro (@metrolosangeles) February 22, 2019