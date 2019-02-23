Streets Close in Hollywood Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony

Some streets have been off-limits because of the Oscars since early February, but closures have ramped up with the ceremony just a day away.
The 91st Academy Awards is happening Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The show, which airs on ABC, begins at 5 p.m. and is expect to run for about three hours.
Here are the streets closing this weekend, per the Academy:
- 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley (except for residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading)
- 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: Orange Drive from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard (except for residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading)
- 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: north and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive
- 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive
- 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Monday: west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard
- 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday: Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orchid Avenue
- 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday:
- Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue
- Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue
- North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (no pedestrian access)
- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue (8-foot pedestrian access)
- South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley (no pedestrian access to close alley)
- East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard (8-foot pedestrian access south of Hollywood Boulevard only)
- Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard
- Until 9 a.m. Monday: west curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard
- 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday
- North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection
- Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue
- Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive
- Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard
- 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Saturday (except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles)
- Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Boulevard
- Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place
- McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard
- Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue
- Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard
34.092809 -118.328661