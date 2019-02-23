× Teen Breaks Into Claremont Skate Shop, Caught Wearing Stolen Merchandise: Police

Authorities managed to quickly arrest an 18-year-old who left a trail of blood after he allegedly broke into a business at the Claremont Village Square in the early hours of Saturday.

Pomona police responded to Stix Ride Shop at 175 N. Indian Hill Blvd. just before 4 a.m., when an alarm was triggered.

Officers arrived to find the store’s front window shattered and drops of blood leading away from the location. Police said the trail soon led them to Bryan Garcia, who was wearing a Stix Ride Shop beanie with the price tag still hanging from it.

Detective learned that Garcia also took a skateboard, two shirts and a baseball cap that he hid in a nearby trashcan, according to police.

Officials detained the suspect, a Pomona resident, without incident on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of stolen property. He’s being held at the Claremont Police Department jail on $20,000 bail.

Garcia was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.