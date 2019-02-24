× 1 Found Fatally Shot Inside Long Beach Apartment; Man Detained

Authorities detained a man and found an individual fatally shot inside a Long Beach apartment early Sunday.

According to Long Beach police, a call about shots fired in the 1500 block of Artesia Boulevard came in just after 12:37 a.m.

Officials arrived at the location, where they detained the suspect. Lt. James Richardson said officers found inside an apartment a person who had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

They performed life-saving measures before Long Beach fire responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Richardson added.

Officials don’t believed the incident was gang-related. They did not release details about the relationship between the suspect and victim.

KTLA’s Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.