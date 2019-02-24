2 Arrested in Ventura in Connection to Assault, Robbery of Man Who Met Suspect Online: Police

A man and a woman were arrested Saturday in connection to the assault, robbery and carjacking of a man while he was with one of the suspects after meeting her online, the Ventura Police Department said.

Brisa Sotello Torres and Joe Rodriguez were taken into custody after “lengthy negotiations” with police and a SWAT team, police said.

At around 10:40 p.m. Friday, the victim met with Torres on Brakey Road near Poli Street, where the two spent some time together before she called Rodriguez to join them in the victim’s car. Rodriguez then brought out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, robbed him of personal items, struck him with the pistol, ordered him out of his car and then drove away, police said.

Officers found the stolen car unoccupied in the area of Howard Street and Thompson Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday while officers were responding to reports of another armed robbery with a gun in the area of Weber Circle in Ventura, police said.

The description of the suspects in the robbery matched the description given by the victim the night before, according to police.

When officers searched the scene and were not able to find the suspects, they attempted to serve a search warrant at the suspects’ home on Weber Circle.

It is unclear what led police to identify the two Ventura residents as the suspects.

Torres and Rodriguez refused to come out of the residence, police said.

The Ventura Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams responded and, after negotiations, both suspects surrendered, according to police.

Torres was booked into a Ventura County jail on carjacking, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime charges, a Ventura Police Department news release said.

Rodriguez was booked on armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the news release.

The investigation was still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Ventura Police Watch Commander at 805-339-4416.