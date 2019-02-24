Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, February 24th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! There is a lot going on in addition to the Academy Awards. Here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

African American Car Creator Cliff Hall

The 1969 Corwin Getaway

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323-964-6331

Petersen.org

In honor of Black History Month, the Petersen has on display the Corwin Getaway, a 1960s mid-engine prototype created by Los Angeles Sentinel Photographer Cliff Hall. The Petersen’s Leslie Kendall say Hall’s concept for a fuel efficient, inexpensive sports car was ahead of its time.

Kendall says this is an example of the kind of vehicle restoration work the Petersen Automotive Museum does once a year in conjunction with vehicle experts.

To learn more about this unique piece of automotive history, stop by the museum and take a look at the website: Petersen.org

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963

California African American Museum

600 State Street

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

While we’re on the subject of Black History, you might want to take a look at this exhibition at the California African American Museum. Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963, illustrates the story Dr. Martin Luther King’s May 1963 civil rights rally, the largest of its kind in South Los Angeles, before the famous March on Washington.

This free exhibition at the California African American Museum closes Sunday, March 3rd.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

MobilityWorks

7720 Sepulveda Boulevard

Van Nuys

1 877 275 4907

http://www.mobilityworks.com

MobilityWorks in Van Nuys is famous for customizing a variety of vans for wheelchair access.

The company also helps physically challenged consumers with the financing and maintaining their specially designed transportation. Interested parties are invited to stop by their Van Nuys showroom and office six days a week.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Abilities Expo: The Event for the Disability Community

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall A

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angles

http://www.abilities.com/losangeles

Or, you can meet the MobilityWork representatives and other vendors at the Abilities Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Here you can also find a variety of new products, high tech products, and useful workshops for people coping with all kinds of physical challenges.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

“Junk in the Trunk” Vintage Market

The Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com

This will get you in the mood for Spring and sprucing up your homes and/or apartments. This is the JUNK IN THE TRUNK VINTAGE MARKET. More than 100 creatively curated vintage, antique and handmade vendors have set up shop at the Fairplex in Pomona. For hours and ticket information, check the website: junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

African American Festival @ 9am to 5pm

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org/events

Join the Aquarium of the Pacific as it hosts its seventeenth annual African-American Festival, celebrating the rich diversity of African-American and African cultures. The festival will feature live entertainment and arts and crafts. Festival performers include Mardi Gras second line dancers, hip hop and break dancers, jazz musicians, interactive drum circles, West African dancers, and storytellers.

General Admission--$29.95 adult (12+), $26.95 senior (62+), $17.95 child (3-11), and free for children under age three and Aquarium members.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

17th Conscious Life Expo @ 9am

LAX Hilton

5711 West Century Boulevard

Los Angeles

800 367 5777

http://www.consciouslifeexpo.com

Featuring authors, musicians, healers, influencers, life changers, inspirators, artists and visionaries to explore advancements in science, spirituality and healthy lifestyles. Featuring 200 lectures, panels, workshops, Programa Hispano, organic food courts, live music & 5 Exhibit Halls. A dazzling potpourri of visual, audio, spiritual and sensory delights for everyone! A global community experience! Livestream available!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. You can see this exhibition today. Museum hours are Noon until 7pm. General admission is only $10.00.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

877 446 9261

PacificBattleship.com

Tickets prices for this unique exhibition start at ten-dollars. Aboard the historic Battleship Iowa the exhibition “LOST AT SEA: THE EXPLORATIONS OF DR. ROBERT BALLARD.” Dr. Ballard is known for his discovery of the final resting place of RMS Titanic. This exhibition is made possible by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

“Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum

To showcase iconic costumes and pieces from her personal archive, the GRAMMY Museum® presents “Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton” presented by City National Bank, which will be the first exhibit Parton has had in the United States outside of her Tennessee theme park Dollywood. The exhibit runs through March 17th.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Marciano Art Foundation is pleased to announce the third MAF Project in the Theater Gallery, a solo exhibition of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, on view from September 28, 2018 — March 3, 2019. This exhibition is Ai’s first major institutional exhibition in Los Angeles and will feature the new and unseen work Life Cycle (2018) – a sculptural response to the global refugee crisis. The exhibition will also present iconic installations Sunflower Seeds (2010) and Spouts (2015) within the Foundation’s Theater Gallery.

On view for the first time in the Black Box, Life Cycle (2018) references the artist’s 2017 monumental sculpture Law of the Journey, Ai’s response to the global refugee crisis, which used inflatable, black PVC rubber to depict the makeshift boats used to reach Europe. In this new iteration, Life Cycle depicts an inflatable boat through the technique used in traditional Chinese kite-making, exchanging the PVC rubber for bamboo.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Reserve Free Tickets!

Yayoi Kusama: With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever, 2011

Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Marcianoartfoundation.org

Pioneering multimedia artist Yayoi Kusama’s work has transcended some of the most important art movements of the second half of the 20th century, including pop art and minimalism. Born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan, Kusama studied painting briefly in Kyoto before moving to New York City in the late 1950s. She began her large-scale Infinity Net paintings during this decade and went on to apply their obsessive, hallucinatory qualities to three-dimensional work. In a unique style that is both sensory and utopian, Kusama’s work—which spans paintings, performances, room-size presentations, sculptural installations, literary works, films, fashion, design, and interventions within existing architectural structures—possesses a highly personal character, yet one that has connected profoundly with large audiences around the globe. Throughout her career, the artist has been able to break down traditional barriers between work, artist, and spectator.

Kusama’s exuberant sculptural installation With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011) exemplifies the dualism found throughout her work between the organic and the artificial. Shown here for the first time in Los Angeles, the oversized flower-potted tulips made from fiberglass- reinforced plastic are painted with the same red polka dots as the floor, ceiling, and walls, creating an immersive viewing experience while at the same time diminishing the appearance of depth. This work exemplifies Kusama’s singular vision and her distinctive gift for drawing viewers into the work on a deeply visceral level.

Kusama currently lives and works in Tokyo.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Hosts Archaeology Weekend

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Visitor Center

Borrego Springs

http://www.anzaborregoarchaeo.org

This year’s event theme is “Celebrating the Cultural Heritage of the Colorado Desert.” The Colorado Desert Archaeology Society is presenting the event.

Visitors can learn more about the prehistoric cultures of this area and the people who lived there. There will be activities for children and adults, presentations about Native American culture, local rock art and a silent auction/treasure sale, as well as field trips to archaeological sites.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Shaping Our Nation’s History: African American Achievements in Television @ Noon

Paley Center for Media

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

The Paley Center for Media is celebrating Black History Month by transforming into an interactive exhibit coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Motown and the 100th birthday anniversary of Jackie Robinson. This month long celebration will feature an interactive exhibit, family craft activities, education classes for high school students focusing on the civil rights movement, and screenings that take visitors on a nostalgic journey through the most significant African-American moments in television. Entry to the exhibit is free and will be on display from February 1-28. For more information visit paleycenter.org.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Velveteria

711 New High Street

Chinatown

626 714 8545

velveteria.com

According to LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE, the future of “the city’s kitschiest cultural institution” is hazy! Early in January, Velveteria’s Instagram indicated that the small destination dedicated to velvet paintings would only be open until the end of the month. Days later, via Instagram, Velveteria announced that it would be business as usual through the end of February. But beyond that, the future is a bit more uncertain.

Museum owner Carl Baldwin says his unique museum could stay put longer if business allows for it, noting that he need about 30 guests a day paying the $10 cover for the Velveteria tour.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Harlem Globetrotters

Fan Powered World Tour

http://www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/SoCal

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their brand new “Fan Powered World Tour” to Southern California from Feb. 15-24. The full schedule and ticket information are available at http://www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/SoCal.

Games include:

Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. - Pechanga Arena in San Diego

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Torrance Antique Street Faire

Downtown Torrance

1317 Sartori Avenue

Torrance

Visitors can find some unique treasures at this special street faire in the middle of downtown Torrance.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Leica Gallery Los Angeles Unveils Digital Color by Renowned Photographer Ralph Gibson

8783 Beverly Boulevard

West Hollywood

Paying tribute to the milestone 80th birthday of renowned photographer Ralph Gibson, Digital Color will be presented by Leica Gallery Los Angeles through an exhibition and vernissage. The exhibition features a series of captivating digital photographs taken by Gibson, who solely used a Leica Rangefinder and a 135mm Apo-Telyt-M lens to capture each image.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Busy Bee Book Event

480 North Arroyo Boulevard

Pasadena

Join an author as they read their new children's picture book in Storyteller Studio. Books will be available for purchase and to be autographed.

Sunday, February 24 - "Year of the Pig: Tales from the Chinese Zodiac" by Oliver Chin.

-0-

Make it an interesting Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-

-0-0-0-