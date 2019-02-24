× Academy Awards See More Black Winners Than Ever

Sunday night’s Oscars marked a record-breaking year for recognizing the achievement of black artists.

Shattering a record set in 2017, the 91st Academy Awards bestowed trophies upon seven black winners in six categories.

Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler were among the early winners, taking home the awards for costume design and production design, respectively, for their work in “Black Panther.” They both made history as the first black winners recognized in their categories as well as the first two people to take home awards for their work on a Marvel movie.

Spike Lee nabbed his first Academy Award, in the adapted screenplay category, for co-writing “BlacKkKlansman” along with Kevin Willmott.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.