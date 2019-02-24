Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A hit-and-run crash left a bicyclist dead in South Los Angeles, officials said Sunday.

The incident happened in the 1930 block of W. Manchester Avenue just after 9 p.m. the previous night.

Los Angeles police said the victim, only described as a man who appeared to be in his late 20s, was traveling eastbound on Manchester Avenue when a vehicle struck him at Gramercy Place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

Officer Carol Mitchell said investigators did not have a description of the vehicle nor the driver.

The case remained under investigation.

KTLA's Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.