Bicyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in South L.A.

Posted 7:22 AM, February 24, 2019, by and

A hit-and-run crash left a bicyclist dead in South Los Angeles, officials said Sunday.

The incident happened in the 1930 block of W. Manchester Avenue just after 9 p.m. the previous night.

Los Angeles police said the victim, only described as a man who appeared to be in his late 20s,  was traveling eastbound on Manchester Avenue when a vehicle struck him at Gramercy Place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

Officer Carol Mitchell said investigators did not have a description of the vehicle nor the driver.

The case remained under investigation.

KTLA's Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.