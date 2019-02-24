× California GOP Names New Chair Following 2018 Losses

Update:

The California Republican Party has named Jessica Patterson as its new chair. She previously served as the statewide field director for Meg Whitman’s campaign for governor, according to the website of California Trailblazers, where she’s CEO.

The group trains legislative candidates for the Republican party.

Congratulations to Jessica Patterson on her new election as Chair of the California Republican Party! We also want to thank Travis Allen & Steve Frank on their race to become chair. Now is the time to come together and to fight for a better CA. pic.twitter.com/ntT4vLqymv — CAGOP (@CAGOP) February 24, 2019

Previous story:

The California Republican Party prepared Sunday to elect a new chair following major defeats in the 2018 election.

More than 1,000 of the state’s most involved Republicans will choose between three candidates to lead the party into 2020 and beyond. It’s the highlight of a three-day convention that featured speeches from prominent Republicans, tables of Trump-themed memorabilia and debates over how to best lead the party forward.

The convention was being held just blocks from the Democrat-dominated state Capitol, a clear reminder of how much the Republican Party’s power has diminished in Sacramento.

The three candidates for chair are: Jessica Patterson, who leads a candidate recruitment program; Travis Allen, a former state lawmaker and unsuccessful candidate for governor in 2018; and Steve Frank, a longtime party activist.

The race has focused on who has the superior organization and fundraising skills needed to run the party and who is the strongest backer of President Donald Trump.

Allen and Frank are both painting themselves as candidates with fingers on the pulse of the party’s grassroots. They have said consultants and members of the so-called establishment have led the party into decline.

Patterson, meanwhile, is casting herself as the candidate with the relationships and know-how to raise money and bring the party’s message into new corners of the deeply Democratic state. Allen and Frank have agreed to team up if no candidate wins support from a majority of delegates on the first ballot.

West Walker, who heads Californians for Trump, said Allen can effectively build an “army” to get out the party’s message in the next election.

“He is basically the base of the party,” Walker said.

But Patterson’s backers say she is far better poised to do the grunt work necessary of being party chair, such as maintaining relationships with donors.

“I think Jessica can do the job I don’t think the other two can,” said state Assemblyman Chad Mayes, who is part of the party’s “Never Trump” wing. “The role of the chair is not to give big soaring speeches to adoring crowds. The role of the chair is to do the hard work.”

Although her opponents want to paint her as the candidate of the party’s “Never Trump” wing, Patterson also has the backing of some of Trump’s top California supporters, including two Republican National Committee members and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.