× CHP: Motorcycle Gang Member Shoots Another Rider on 10 Freeway in El Monte, Causes 5-Hour Closure

The shooting that shut down the 10 Freeway in El Monte for five hours and left a motorcyclist injured involved a motorcycle gang, officials said Sunday.

According to California Highway Patrol, a person on a Honda CBR 1000 and another on a Triumph Daytona 675 were riding their motorcycles on the No. 2 lane of the westbound 10 Freeway just east of the 605 around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

That’s when about four to six alleged members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club—traveling about 45 to 50 miles per hours—surrounded them, CHP said.

As they approached the 605, a gang member allegedly started shooting at the Honda CBR 1000 . That motorcycle started leaking fluid, and the rider, described as a man in his 30s, was struck in the right thigh.

He and the rider of the Triumph Daytona 675 exited at Garvey/Durfee avenues and called 911, CHP said. The victim was taken to the Los Angeles County Hospital + University of Southern California Medical Center, where he received treatment for his gunshot wound.

Officers shut down all westbound lanes on the 10 near the 605 as they tried to find evidence, CHP said.

“Two shell casings (.380 caliber) and shards of a bullet projectile were located in the vicinity of Interstate 10 westbound, underneath Interstate 605, and just west of Interstate 605,” a statement from the agency said.

The investigation at the scene ended at about 6:15 p.m., when all lanes were reopened, CHP said.

Investigators described the shooter as a man with a tattoo on his forehead and a long pony tail.

Anyone with information can contact CHP’s Southern Division Investigative Services Unit at 323-644-9550.

34.068621 -118.027567