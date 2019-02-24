Man Arrested in Canyon Country for Driving with Blood Alcohol Level 3 Times Legal Limit: Sheriff

Posted 1:08 PM, February 24, 2019

A Canyon Country man was arrested early Saturday morning  on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, and with a suspended license, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Deputies spotted a vehicle making an illegal turn at a red light on Golden Triangle Road and stopped the driver, the station said in a Facebook post.

After making contact with the 24-year-old man, officers noticed the smell of alcohol and that the driver’s speech was slurred, authorities said.

The driver’s blood alcohol concentration level was tested and determined to be .23, nearly three times the legal limit, the post said.

Officers also found out that the man’s driver’s license had been suspended and that he had prior convictions for DUI, according to the Sheriff’s Station.

The unidentified man was booked into a Santa Clarita Valley jail on multiple charges and was held on $100,000 bail, authorities said.

