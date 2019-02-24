Sacramento Police Break up Confrontation Outside Tea Party’s ‘Build the Wall’ Dinner

Sacramento police broke up a fracas outside a Tea Party “Build the Wall” dinner Saturday night at a downtown restaurant where protesters confronted supporters of President Trump.

About a dozen protesters, some wearing bandanas, gathered outside the Claim Jumper restaurant and shouted “immigrants are welcome here” at Trump supporters attending the sold-out dinner. The Tea Party Caucus hosted the dinner to denounce the “GOP establishment” for its poor showing in the midterm elections and to push for more support of Trump’s policies.

The state GOP was holding its annual convention down the street at the Hyatt Regency, where former White House spokesman Sean Spicer was the keynote speaker.

At one point, protesters outside the Claim Jumper confronted some of those attending the dinner. Police stepped in and broke up the fracas. One person was believed have been taken into custody.

Sac PD officer has separated protesters from Tea Party/Trump supporters, telling protesters they don't have a permit pic.twitter.com/YFcvccaRrD — Christine Mai-Duc (@cmaiduc) February 24, 2019