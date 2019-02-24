× Police Horse Struck, 6 People Arrested After Large Fight Erupts in Santa Ana as Bars Close

Six people were arrested after a large fight broke out in Santa Ana early Sunday morning as bars were closing, with more than 200 people spilling into the streets, Santa Ana Police Cmdr. Chuck Elms said.

One person was taken into custody on suspicion of striking a police horse named Chex, according to police.

It is unclear if Chex was punched or slapped, but it was “unfazed,” Elms said.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of committing an unlawful act against a police animal.

Chaos escalated at around 2 a.m. in the area of 3rd Street and North Broadway when the fight erupted, prompting patrol to call for back-up. Dozens of officers responded to the scene and tried to disperse the crowd that did not initially comply with orders, police said.

Five people were arrested on different charges, including public drunkenness and resisting arrest, according to Elms.

It is unclear what led to the fight.

No injuries were reported.

Those arrested were not identified.

No further information was immediately available.