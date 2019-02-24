× Stars Begin Walking Red Carpet at the Oscars

The Latest on the 91st Academy Awards, which are being presented Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Stars are beginning to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards, with Constance Wu from “Crazy Rich Asians” among of the early arrivals.

“Eighth Grade” star and presenter Elsie Fisher scurried by reporters calling her name to the entrance of the Dolby Theatre, where the 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held.

There were many who wanted to greet Marie Kondo as well. The lifestyle guru gracefully managed requests while “The Hate U Give” star Amandla Stenberg greeted “Dumplin'” Star Danielle Macdonald.

Other early arrivals included nominated songwriter Diane Warren, “If Beale Street Could Talk” composer Nicholas Brittell and “Mary Poppins Returns” maestros Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter) on the Oscars red carpet.

10:45 a.m.

A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn’t missing intrigue.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has featured a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. A new best “popular film” category was in, but then it was out.

Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn’t. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping on Sunday for a Hollywood ending.

It’s also hoping for better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year.