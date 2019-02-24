Video Released In Vicious Attack on Senior Citizen at Maywood Donut Shop

Investigators released surveillance video footage Sunday that shows a man repeatedly plunging a knife into the back of a 63-year-old man during a seemingly random attack at a Maywood donut shop earlier this month.

Detectives are seeking the attacker pictured in this surveillance photo in connection with a stabbing in Maywood on Feb. 10, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The stabbing, which detectives are investigating as an attempted murder, took place about 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Yum Yum Donuts,  at Atlantic Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.

The video depicts the victim standing at the counter of the shop as the suspect enters the store and stands behind him, as if waiting in line.

About a minute passes without any apparent interaction between the two men when the suspect suddenly attacks from unsuspecting victim behind, stabbing him three times before running out of the store.

Deputies described the attacker as a Latino man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a beard. He wore a black jacket, a blue shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black baseball cap featuring the shapes associated with a Sony Playstation controller.

He was last seen running north along Atlantic Boulevard.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a hospital and expected to survive, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sanchez of the Sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4451. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

