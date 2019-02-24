Vietnam Beefing Up Security Ahead of Summit Between Trump, Kim

Vietnamese soldiers stand guard near an entrace of the Dong Dang railway station, where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive by train ahead of the second US-North Korea summit, in Lang Son on February 25, 2019. (Credit: Nhac Nguyen/ AFP/Getty Images)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on an armored train barreling through China on his way to Hanoi. U.S. President Donald Trump is about to board a jet for Vietnam’s capital. And officials in Hanoi are scrambling to put the finishing touches in place for the summit of the two leaders.

Vietnamese officials said Monday they only had about 10 days to prepare but are vowing to provide airtight security for a rushed summit meant to address North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear program that’s on the verge of viably threatening any target on the planet.

Many experts are deeply skeptical that Kim will give up his nukes, but there is a palpable, carnival-like excitement among many here in Hanoi ahead of a summit that will capture world attention.

