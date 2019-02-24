× What’s an Oscar Win Worth? Studios Spend Big Even as Award’s Value Declines

There was a time when a best picture Oscar meant everything to studios. A big win could significantly boost the box office for a film and create years of steady revenue from video sales and replays on TV. Before his downfall, Harvey Weinstein used the clout of the Oscars to turn movies like “Chicago” and “The King’s Speech” into box-office champions.

But the famed, gold-plated statuette appears to have lost some of its luster.

