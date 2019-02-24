Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Woman’s Day Heart Health Live Longer and Stronger Challenge
-
Heart Health and the Rising Risk to Young Women
-
Reptile Super Show Slides Into Pomona Fairplex
-
Game Day Snacks with Foodie Nastassia Johnson
-
Valentine’s Day Romance Tips with Dr. Laura Berman
-
David Pingalore Counts Down to Kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
-
-
Travel Smart: Valentine’s Day Deals with Travelzoo’s Gabe Saglie
-
British Parents Turn to Social Media to Find Heart for 3-Week-Old Son Given Days to Live
-
Fresh Snowfall Brings Locals to Mountain High Resort
-
Los Angeles Boat Show Docks at Pomona Fairplex
-
David Pingalore Counts Down to Super Bowl LIII
-
-
Dr. Gundry’s ‘The Plant Paradox Quick & Easy,’ Lose Weight, Feel Great and Live Lectin Free
-
Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts Offers Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Donuts
-
Trump Warns of ‘Crisis of the Heart’ in Immigration Address; President Heads to Capitol Hill Amid Ongoing Shutdown