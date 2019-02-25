1 Dead After Vehicle Goes Over Side of Road Along Angeles Crest Highway Near La Cañada

One person was killed after a vehicle went over the side of the road along Angeles Crest Highway north of La Cañada Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 3:15 p.m. the vehicle and the vehicle ended up about 200 feet from the roadway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Later, officials said one person was reported dead in the crash. No other people were hurt or killed, fire officials said in a tweet.

It is unclear what led to the crash or what kind of vehicle was involved.

Aerial video showed the wreckage of the vehicle in a wooded area off the side of the road.

Both sides of the road at mile marker 31.68 are blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No further details about the crash were released.

