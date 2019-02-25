17-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Gardena Was Helping Deliver Invitations, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Gardena last week was helping his mother deliver invitations to his aunt’s house, police said Monday.

David Amaro-Poblano was waiting in a car with his girlfriend for his mother to return from dropping off the invitations at the home in the 1400 block of 146th Street at about 7 p.m. Friday.

When Amaro-Poblano felt his mother was taking too long, he got out of the car and began walking up to the home, Gardena Police Department Lt. Chris Cuff said.

That’s when someone shot Amaro-Poblano in the upper body before driving off in a light-colored sedan, Cuff said.

Police initially indicated Amaro-Poblano was the victim of a drive-by shooting, but later updates were unclear as to whether the gunman was inside or outside of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Several people reported hearing the gunshots, but no one was able to give a detailed description of the gunman or the vehicle, Cuff said.

Amaro-Poblano returned wounded to his vehicle, where his girlfriend was still waiting, and collapsed.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The vehicle police are looking for left the scene headed westbound on 146th Street with an unknown number of people inside.

Investigators have located some surveillance video but are still searching for additional leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Detective Patrick Goodpaster at 310-217-9653 or Detective Mike Nguyen at 310-217-9638.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Amaro-Poblano’s funeral expenses.