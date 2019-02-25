3 Teens in Custody for Allegedly Trespassing on Tustin Air Base; 1 Rescued From Roof of Hangar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three teens are in custody after they were discovered on top of a hangar at the Tustin air base Sunday night.

The trio were discovered about 11 p.m. at the former U.S. Marine Corps base, Tustin Police said.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter saw three people, one of whom appeared to be unconscious, on top of the property’s north hangar, Police Department Sgt. Garcia said.

“How they got up there I don’t know,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Carlos Huerta said. It was also unclear why the teens got on top the hangar, which is approximately eight stories high, he said.

An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody and arrested after they climbed down, Garcia said.

The third person, an 18-year-old woman, had to be hoisted by helicopter from the top of the hangar.

She was lowered to the ground and then transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities believe the woman was intoxicated, Garcia said. She was expected to be arrested after being released from the hospital.

The teens will likely face trespassing charges for climbing fences to get onto the property and vandalism charges for allegedly breaking some windows.

KTLA's Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.