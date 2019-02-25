56-Year-Old Woman Killed in Yosemite After Being Struck by Ice and Rock on Closed Trail

A 56-year-old hiker was killed over the weekend while on a closed trail in Yosemite, officials said in a news release Monday.

Xuan Wang, of Cupertino, was hiking at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the Mist Trail when she was struck by falling rock and ice, Yosemite National Park officials. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials said the Mist Trail, which is popular trail from Yosemite Valley to the top of Vernal Fall, is closed this time of year because of the hazardous and icy conditions. At the time of Wang’s hike, the Mist Trail was “clearly marked” and closed with signage and a gate, park officials said.

“Wang ignored the signs, went around the gate and the incident happened on the trail leading to Vernal Fall,” park officials reported.

No other information was released.