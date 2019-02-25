All 3 Victims of L.A. Bound Plane That Crashed Near Tehachapi Now Recovered

Posted 9:33 AM, February 25, 2019, by
Sgt. Steve Williams of the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team discusses the discovery of an airplane crash site near Tehachapi on Feb. 22, 2019. (Credit: Kern County Sheriff's Office)

Sgt. Steve Williams of the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team discusses the discovery of an airplane crash site near Tehachapi on Feb. 22, 2019. (Credit: Kern County Sheriff's Office)

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says it has recovered all three victims of a plane crash in the snowy Tehachapi Mountains.

The twin-engine Beechcraft was reported overdue Thursday on a flight from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles.

Kern County authorities spotted the wreck on Saturday and located one body.

Much of the wreckage was under about 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening that the other two bodies were also recovered.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.