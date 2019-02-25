Author Hillary Frank Talks About Her New Book, ‘Weird Parenting Wins’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Creator of the popular podcast The Longest Shortest Time and author of ‘Weird Parenting Wins: Bathtub Dining, Family Screams, and Other Hacks from Parenting Trenches’ Hillary Frank joined us live with advice from her new book. The most effective parenting strategies often don’t come from gurus but from real parents getting creative in moments of desperation. One mother threatens to sing in public anytime her daughters argue; another allows her daughter to play with tampons to get a few minutes on the toilet alone. For parents and caregivers with kids of all ages, the unconventional ‘wins’ in this book have helped children to diversify their appetites, stop sibling rivalry, cultivate independence, develop manners, and open up- as well as parents themselves to find imaginative ways of salvaging time, money, intimacy, and their sanity. You can purchase her book on Amazon or visit her website. For more information about Hillary Frank you can also follow her on social media.