Creator of the popular podcast The Longest Shortest Time and author of ‘Weird Parenting Wins: Bathtub Dining, Family Screams, and Other Hacks from Parenting Trenches’ Hillary Frank joined us live with advice from her new book. The most effective parenting strategies often don’t come from gurus but from real parents getting creative in moments of desperation. One mother threatens to sing in public anytime her daughters argue; another allows her daughter to play with tampons to get a few minutes on the toilet alone. For parents and caregivers with kids of all ages, the unconventional ‘wins’ in this book have helped children to diversify their appetites, stop sibling rivalry, cultivate independence, develop manners, and open up- as well as parents themselves to find imaginative ways of salvaging time, money, intimacy, and their sanity. You can purchase her book on Amazon or visit her website. For more information about Hillary Frank you can also follow her on social media.
Author Hillary Frank Talks About Her New Book, ‘Weird Parenting Wins’
-
Steps to More Effective Parenting With Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser
-
Three Ways Parental Worry Affects Kids During the Holiday Season With Dr. Lara E. Fielding
-
Diva Defined: Etienne and Ivy Coco
-
Study Shows Screen Time for Kids Under 2 More Than Doubles Since 1997
-
‘Green Book’ Wins the Oscar for Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards
-
-
Mother, 88, Reunited With Daughter She Was Told Died at Birth 69 Years Ago
-
Reverse Aging With Jillian Michaels’ New Book ‘The Six Keys’
-
Oxnard Mother Found Guilty of Torture, Murder in Death of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
-
‘Momo Challenge,’ a Disturbing Social Media Game, Prompts Alert for Parents
-
Hillary Clinton Accuses Donald Trump of Copying 2016 Campaign Slogan ‘Stronger Together’
-
-
Former President Jimmy Carter, Drake, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino Among 2019 Grammy Award Winners
-
Flu and Other Winter Illnesses, What You Need to Know With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Sen. Kamala Harris Announces She Will Run for President in 2020