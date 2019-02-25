Watch Live: Officials Provide Latest on Gardena Shooting That Left Teen Dead

Ex-Fullerton Police Chief, Captain Avoid Jail After Pleading Guilty to Misdemeanors Stemming From Scuffle With EMTs at Irvine Concert

Posted 12:58 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, February 25, 2019

Former Fullerton police Chief David Hendricks and one of the captains on the police force will not serve time behind bars after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a conflict with emergency medical technicians at a concert in Irvine last year.

Hendricks and Capt. Thomas Oliveras both pleaded guilty Monday to disturbing the peace during a hearing in Orange County Superior Court as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. They each agreed to pay $500 to an emergency fund for crime victims but will not serve jail time or be placed on probation, according to court records.

In exchange for Hendricks’ guilty plea, two counts of battery on emergency workers and a count of resisting arrest were dismissed. The former chief, who resigned from the police department two months after the concert incident, had faced up to three years in jail if found guilty of all charges.

A single count of battery on an emergency worker and a count of resisting arrest were dismissed for Oliveras as part of the plea deal. Oliveras originally faced a maximum of two years in jail, if convicted as charged.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

