February Is Shaping up to Be the Coldest in Los Angeles Since 1962: NWS

If you think it's been unusually cold in Los Angeles this month, you're not imagining things.

In fact, with March just around the corner, it ranks as the coldest February in downtown L.A. in nearly 60 years, the National Weather Service reported on Monday.

The average daily mean in temperature through Feb. 24 was 53.3 degrees, almost eight degrees below normal, according to a weather service statement.

The average high temperature for the month, meanwhile, has been 60.6 degrees. That's exactly 8 degrees below the normal average high.

The average daily high and mean are the lowest for downtown Los Angeles in the month of February since 1962.

And, with just four days left, this could be the first February since record keeping began in 1877 that the high in downtown L.A. will not reach 70 degrees, according to the statement.

The current forecast does not indicate temperatures will hit 70 degrees before the month is over, though the weather service noted the average high will likely rise about 1 degree by the end of the February.

If the pattern holds, February would mark the sixth time on record -- and the first since January 1937 -- that there hasn't been a 70-degree day in downtown.

The weather service noted the trend is holding across the region, with many stations recording average highs that are among the lowest ever in February.

It was so cold in Southern California last Thursday that many areas -- including in and around L.A. -- experienced rare snow, graupel and hail.

