Fourth Person Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 24-Year-Old Man in Long Beach

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a 24-year-old Compton man last month, Long Beach police announced Monday.

Phillip Bullard, 37, of Inglewood, was taken into custody Saturday and booked on charges of murder and ex-felon possession of a firearm, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Bullard, who was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office, is believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of Maurice Ross on January 23. He was taken into custody after detectives collected evidence at his home in Inglewood, police said.

Police said Ross was shot and killed following a gang-related altercation in the 200 block of East Anaheim Street. A female bystander, who was not related to the victim or involved in the altercation, also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Earlier this month on Feb. 13, Sharell Johnson, 31, of Long Beach, Isaiah James Tucker, 36, of San Bernardino, and Bryant Colton, 61, of los Angeles, were also arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

Detectives believe Tucker was “involved” in the fatal shooting, while Colton and Johnson are believed to have had knowledge of the killing and helped Tucker avoid being prosecuted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela, Shea Robertson and Ricardo Solorio at 562-570-7244.