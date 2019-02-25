× Herbalist Accused of Child Abuse After Harbor Boy’s Death Sentenced to Jail

An herbalist who treated a Harbor Gateway boy who died of diabetes complications received a four-month jail sentence, officials said Monday.

A jury last week found Timothy Morrow guilty of one count of practicing medicine without a license after a two-week trial, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, a court sentenced him to 120 days in county jail and 48 months of summary probation. He must also pay a $5,000 fee, restitution to the 13-year-old victim’s family for funeral expenses, remove or withdraw publications and videos that recommend using herbs instead of following medical advice and issue a clear warning label on all his herbal products. Morrow was required to complete a one-year child abuser’s treatment counseling program as well.

Morrow on Monday pleaded no contest to one count of child abuse likely to produce great bodily injury or death, the City Attorney’s Office said.

According to authorities, Morrow started treating the 13-year-old victim in 2014 for his diabetes.

Morrow is the founder Torrance-based company Common Sense Herbs, the City Attorney’s Office confirmed. The boy’s mother previously attended the man’s seminars about herbs, officials said.

He told the victim’s parents to give him herbs in lieu of the insulin a doctor prescribed, officials added.

In August of that year, Morrow went to the family’s Harbor Gateway home after the boy became extremely ill from his Type-1 diabetes.

“Shortly before the victim died, Morrow told the victim’s parents not to give him insulin but instead to administer the herbs that he was selling,” a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “The victim suffered a cardiac arrest and died the next day as a result of complications from his diabetes. The medical examiner determined the victim would have lived had he received proper medical treatment.”