Looking to boost the number of female firefighters on its staff, the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Saturday held a training academy for women. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 23, 2019.
L.A. County Fire Dept. Holds Training Camp for Women
-
Candle Ignites Fire, Destroys Buddhist Temple in Garden Grove
-
Federal Air Marshals Accused of More Than 200 Gun Mishaps
-
Man Killed by Police During Alabama Mall Shooting Was Not the Gunman: Police
-
Ventura County Search and Rescue Team Member Killed in 5 Freeway Crash in Castaic Area
-
Napping Firefighter Was Run Over by Civilian Pickup Truck During Woolsey Fire: Cal Fire Report
-
-
Evacuations Orders Downgraded for Holy Fire Burn Zone
-
Off-Duty Costa Mesa Fire Captain Struck by Alleged DUI Driver While Biking in Mission Viejo
-
Off-Duty L.A. County Fire Captain Killed in Santa Clarita Crash Was Father, Grandfather
-
Fire at Youth Training Ground of Brazilian Soccer Club Flamengo Leaves 10 Dead, 3 Injured
-
Bingo Brawl at Canadian Nursing Home Prompts Police Response
-
-
Bail Set at $7 Million for Lakewood Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 5 Women; Other Victims Sought
-
L.A. County, City of Malibu to Study Woolsey Fire Response in ‘New Era of Threat’
-
Government Shutdown Is Taking Toll on California’s Ability to Prepare for Wildfire Season