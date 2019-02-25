L.A. County Fire Dept. Holds Training Camp for Women

Posted 2:23 PM, February 25, 2019, by

Looking to boost the number of female firefighters on its staff, the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Saturday held a training academy for women. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 23, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.