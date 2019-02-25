× Lanes Blocked on Eastbound 60 Freeway in East L.A. After Fatal Crash

Several lanes on the eastbound 60 Freeway were closed at the border of Boyle Heights and unincorporated East Los Angeles following a fatal crash Monday night.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. near the Indiana Street exit, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The rightmost lanes would be blocked until around 10:45 p.m., CHP Office Kimble said.

Coroner’s officials arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

It was unclear what led up to the crash. Aerial video showed an older model SUV facing the wrong direction with damage to its front right side and back end.

Kimble said there was no information available on the victim.