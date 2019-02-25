× Lawmakers Seek to Give California Consumers More Power to Sue Corporations Over Data Misuse

California consumers would have more power to sue corporations for misusing their data under a proposal to expand what already is the nation’s most far-reaching law protecting personal information.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Democratic state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson proposed revisions to the law Monday.

Consumers would already be able to sue companies that collect their data if their information is stolen or disclosed in a data breach under the law that takes effect next year, but only if the company was careless or negligent.

The new legislation would expand a consumer’s right to sue for damages to other violations under the law.

TechNet and the Internet Association, two industry groups, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.