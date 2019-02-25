Lawmakers Seek to Give California Consumers More Power to Sue Corporations Over Data Misuse

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks to members of the media about the investigation of the shooting death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento on March 27, 2018. (Credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

California consumers would have more power to sue corporations for misusing their data under a proposal to expand what already is the nation’s most far-reaching law protecting personal information.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Democratic state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson proposed revisions to the law Monday.

Consumers would already be able to sue companies that collect their data if their information is stolen or disclosed in a data breach under the law that takes effect next year, but only if the company was careless or negligent.

The new legislation would expand a consumer’s right to sue for damages to other violations under the law.

TechNet and the Internet Association, two industry groups, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

