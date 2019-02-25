Watch Live: Officials Provide Latest on Gardena Shooting That Left Teen Dead

Major Storm Headed for Sierra Nevada Could Dump Up to 8 Feet of Snow Above Tahoe

Posted 1:09 PM, February 25, 2019, by

Another big winter storm is headed for the Sierra Nevada with up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday for the area through Thursday morning.

The forecast calls for winds gusting as high as 60 mph (97 kph) with gusts in excess of 140 mph (225 kph) over ridgetops. The service says white-out conditions are likely.

Two to 4 feet (61 to 122 centimeters) of snow is expected over the three days, with 4 to 8 feet (1.2 to 2.4 meters) possible above 7,000 feet (2,134 meters).

A winter weather advisory goes into effect Monday night from 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Tahoe to 100 miles north of Reno.

