Great Dane Gives Birth to 19 Healthy Puppies in Arizona

A Great Dane gave birth to 19 healthy puppies Saturday morning in Arizona, with a little help from an animal hospital.

The Kingman Animal Hospital took to Facebook to announce the birth of the puppies, which were delivered by C section.

The puppies were born “all live and healthy,” while the mother was said to be doing “great,” the post read.

It’s not the first time such a large litter was born to the breed. Another Great Dane also gave birth to 19 puppies in Pennsylvania back in 2014, according to ABC News.

The average litter for the breed, according to the news organization, is around eight puppies.

As for the largest litter ever: that would be a whopping 24 puppies born to a Neapolitan mastiff in the United Kingdom in November 2004, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

