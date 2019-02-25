× Man Arrested After Fighting Officers in Garden Grove Following Street Racing Crash: Police

Garden Grove police arrested a man who allegedly began fighting them after a street racing crash he was involved in left a woman and three children hurt, officials said Monday.

Robert Gonzales, a 28-year-old Anaheim resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of street racing, possession or transportation for sale of narcotics, resisting arrest and a probation violation.

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Eric Benitez of Costa Mesa, who’s accused of racing with Gonzales.

According to the Garden Grove Police Department, officers responded to Ninth Street and Garden Grove Boulevard following a report of a roll-over collision around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities arrived to find three vehicles apparently involved in the crash. Police said they saw one of the drivers, later identified as Gonzales, running away from the scene.

The officers chased him, and at some point, the 28-year-old allegedly tried to toss a large bag of narcotics.

The Police Department said Gonzales then initiated a fight with the officers, one of whom suffered a minor head injury and abrasions. That officer received treatment at a hospital.

Investigators later learned from witnesses that Gonzales had been racing with Benitez, according to the agency.

Gonzales, who was driving a 2009 Black Mercedes, collided with Benitez’s 2017 Black Dodge Charger, police said.

A third car was also struck in the crash. The woman driving that vehicle and her three passengers, all children, were hospitalized after complaining of pain.

The Police Department said in addition to the officer hurt in the scuffle with Gonzales, three others were “exposed” to the drugs the man tried to discard.

Officials provided no further details.