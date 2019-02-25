× Man Charged With Killing 89-Year-Old Who He Knocked Over During Downtown L.A. Robbery Pleads Not Guilty

A man who was charged with killing an 89-year-old man who he knocked over during a robbery in downtown Los Angeles late last year pleaded not guilty to murder, officials announced Monday.

Ricardo Macias, 24, was charged in connection with the Dec. 20 incident.

The robbery was reported at a pharmacy in the 200 block of West 7th Street, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. Macias allegedly stole items from the store, assaulted a security guard who confronted him in the store and crashed into customer Jack Hernandez as he was trying to get away.

Hernandez fell and hit his head as a result, and eventually died from his injuries.

Macias is scheduled to return to court on March 29. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.