Parents Accused of Killing Missing Culver City Baby; Corona Landfill Being Searched

Officials and volunteers on Monday started searching a Corona landfill in connection with the disappearance of a 6-month-old Culver City boy.

“Detectives have developed reason to believe that Adam Manson and Kianna Williams are responsible for the disappearance and death of their six month old son Jacsun,” a statement from Culver City police said. “We also believe that after his death, Adam and Kianna discarded [Jacsun’s] body in a dumpster somewhere near the Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles.”

The agency believes Jacsun’s remains ended up at the El Sobrante Landfill in Riverside County. Police said arrest warrants for murder have been issued for his parents, who were taken into custody earlier in February in connection with car burglaries in the South L.A. area. The child was not with them at the time.

Culver City police said the baby was last seen with his parents on Dec. 31 but was not reported missing until Jan. 25.

A witness reported seeing the baby inside a blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser in South L.A.’s Hyde Park neighborhood that New Year’s Eve, with the child’s parents apparently trying to break into cars nearby. Detectives believe the Chrysler was stolen.

Investigators said they found the Chrysler on Feb. 8, but they did not specify where.

The family had been staying at the Culver City shelter Upward Bound House, Lt. Troy Dunlap previously said.

