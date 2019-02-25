R. Kelly Accuser Calls Singer a ‘Predator’, Says He Is the Only One Lying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who says R. Kelly sexually abused her beginning when she was 17 years old blasted statements by the R&B singer's attorney that Kelly's accusers are lying.

Lizette Martinez, who was featured in the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," said at a news conference Monday in Los Angeles that Kelly is a "predator" who "must be held accountable for the lives he's ruined."

Martinez said it is "irresponsible" for Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, to call Kelly's accusers liars. She said the only person lying is Kelly and that he has done so "for more than 20 years."

During a hearing earlier Monday in Chicago, Greenberg pleaded not guilty on Kelly's behalf to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, including three who prosecutors allege were underage when the abuse occurred.

Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has denied wrongdoing.

Attorney Gloria Allred is pushing back against R. Kelly's lawyer's assertion that the women who have accused the R&B singer of sexually abusing them are lying.

Allred said at a news conference Monday in Los Angeles that she represents more than six women who say they were abused by Kelly.

One of them, Lizette Martinez, said at the news conference that she met Kelly at a shopping mall when she was 17 years old and that he abused her from 1995 until 1999.

Allred also said Kelly's accusers have been subjected to abuse by the singer's fans.

