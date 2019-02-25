San Diego Teens Being Used to Smuggle Fentanyl Over Mexican Border, Alarming Authorities

“Mom … Ummm, I’m in trouble.”

Customs and Border officials released this photo after the arrest of a 16-year-old who allegedly crossed the border at San Ysidro with five pounds of fentanyl strapped to his body.

The skinny teenager’s body is nearly doubled over with stress, his mother’s voice rising with increasing anxiety from the speaker of his cellphone laid out in front of him in a federal interrogation room.

Criminal drug organizations are turning San Diego teenagers into mules, using them to smuggle hard narcotics, even deadly fentanyl, across the border in a trend that is alarming law enforcement authorities.

“Hold on … What did you do?” his mother squawks into the phone.

