× San Francisco Removes More Than 9,300 Marijuana-Related Crimes From People’s Records

A yearlong effort to expunge marijuana-related convictions in San Francisco has been completed, with more than 9,300 crimes removed from people’s records, prosecutors announced Monday.

Given that recreational marijuana is now legal in California and that the war on drugs has had a disproportionate effect on minorities, Dist. Atty. George Gascón said his office’s effort is aimed at removing barriers a criminal conviction poses for individuals long after they’ve served their sentence.

In an announcement last year, Gascón said his office would review every marijuana-related conviction to find ones eligible for expungement under Prop 64, passed by voters in 2016. Though individuals can request expungements themselves, the process is known to be difficult to navigate and relatively few attempt it.

Gascón’s office initially began the expungement process by hand and found about 1,000 cases to clear, but then teamed up with Code for America, a national nonprofit that uses technology to make government more efficient.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.