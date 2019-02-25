BREAKING: SEC Says Elon Musk Violated Agreement, Should Be Held in Contempt

SEC Says Elon Musk Violated Agreement With Inaccurate Tweet, Should Be Held in Contempt

Posted 3:52 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:59PM, February 25, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on Jan. 9, 2019. (Credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AFP / Getty Images)

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk violated his agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission by tweeting inaccurate information and should be held in contempt, the federal agency said Monday in a court filing.

He violated a deal requiring pre-approval for tweets containing information material to his electric car company or its customers, the SEC said.

“On February 19, 2019, Musk tweeted, ‘Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019,’” the SEC said in the filing. “Musk did not seek or receive pre-approval prior to publishing this tweet, which was inaccurate and disseminated to over 24 million people. Musk has thus violated the Court’s Final Judgment by engaging in the very conduct that the preapproval provision of the Final Judgment was designed to prevent.”

