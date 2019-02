Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed in Pomona Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of 3rd Street outside the boy’s apartment complex.

A neighbor called 911; officers found several shell casings in the street. They found the victim, who had been shot once in the upper body.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.