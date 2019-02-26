× 2 Dead, Including Minor, in Car-to-Car Shooting in Rialto

A shooter remained at large Tuesday after killing two locals, including a 17-year-old boy, from inside a car in Rialto, authorities said.

The teenager, Jaylen McClain, and 22-year-old Joshua Brackenridge died in the incident that happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of W. Baseline Road, according to the Rialto Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area and found the victims inside a vehicle facing west in the middle of the road just east of Cedar Avenue, the agency said.

According to witnesses, the victims’ vehicle was traveling west on Baseline Road when another car approached them.

The driver of the second car accelerated until the two vehicles were side to side, witnesses said. Several shots were then fired from the second vehicle, striking Brackenridge and McClain.

The driver of that vehicle then fled eastbound on Baseline Road, Lt. Paul Stella said.

Rialto Fire personnel transported the victims to the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The motive remained unclear, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ralph Ballew at 909-820 – 8055 or Rballew@rialtopd.com.