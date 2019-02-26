BREAKING: Mom Throws Toddler From Upland Balcony, Then Jumps; Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive, Police Say

2 Sought in Irvine Burglary Captured on Video; $26K Worth of Jewelry Stolen, Police Say

Posted 1:44 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, February 26, 2019
A still from a home surveillance video shows two men approaching an Irvine home on Feb. 21, 2019. (Credit: Irvine Police Department)

A still from a home surveillance video shows two men approaching an Irvine home on Feb. 21, 2019. (Credit: Irvine Police Department)

Irvine police sought the public’s help Tuesday identifying two men captured on video entering a residence where they allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

The incident is one of two burglaries the pair committed at homes within a mile of each other on Feb. 21, according to investigators.

Police said the first one occurred between 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Winterbranch, where the men pried a back window open and walked away with firearms and collectible coins.

The second burglary, which was captured on home surveillance video, happened just after 7:30 p.m. Footage shows the two approaching the front of the home.

According to police, the men forced open a glass sliding door in the back and similarly ransacked the home—taking about $26,000 worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michelle Hinig at 949-724-7131 or mhinig@cityofirvine.org.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.