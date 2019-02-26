× 2 Sought in Irvine Burglary Captured on Video; $26K Worth of Jewelry Stolen, Police Say

Irvine police sought the public’s help Tuesday identifying two men captured on video entering a residence where they allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

The incident is one of two burglaries the pair committed at homes within a mile of each other on Feb. 21, according to investigators.

Police said the first one occurred between 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Winterbranch, where the men pried a back window open and walked away with firearms and collectible coins.

The second burglary, which was captured on home surveillance video, happened just after 7:30 p.m. Footage shows the two approaching the front of the home.

According to police, the men forced open a glass sliding door in the back and similarly ransacked the home—taking about $26,000 worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michelle Hinig at 949-724-7131 or mhinig@cityofirvine.org.