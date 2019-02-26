A New Animal Planet Series, ‘Evan Goes Wild’ With Veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Evan Antin of the new Animal Planet series, EVAN GOES WILD joined us live to tell us all about his new show. Evan brings his passion and love for all wildlife to each adventure where, as a practicing veterinarian, he also lends a helping hand to animals in need along the way. Evan Goes Wild airs on Sundays at 9p on Animal Planet. For more info you can go to their website or follow Evan on Instagram @Dr.EvanAntin